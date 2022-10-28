Sherman baseball holds Halloween Scrimmage

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It is the season for Halloween fun and that is exactly what the Sherman baseball team did.

This has become tradition for Coach Anderson and his Bearcat baseball team. They all dress up and have their “Halloween scrimmage” over on the softball field.

The first time they did this, only about five guys showed up in costume. Now, this event has taken on a life of it’s own, and has become a bond builder for the Bearcat baseball team.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.