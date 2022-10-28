Texoma Local
Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended

Drivers headed south on Texoma Pkwy will still need to follow the detour through Taylor St. to...
Drivers headed south on Texoma Pkwy will still need to follow the detour through Taylor St. to the frontage road until November 2.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.

Drivers headed south on Texoma Pkwy will still need to follow the detour through Taylor St. to the frontage road until November 2.

