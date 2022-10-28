Texoma Pkwy, US 75 construction extended

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The detour at Texoma Pkwy and US 75 will be extended into the next month, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said the extension will allow workers to install a new storm sewer and complete construction of the southbound overpass to avoid another closure in the next few months.

Drivers headed south on Texoma Pkwy will still need to follow the detour through Taylor St. to the frontage road until November 2.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.