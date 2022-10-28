Zoo Nooz: Frank Buck Zoo hosting annual Costume Strut on Sunday

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - If you need another place to go trick or treating or just want adorable pictures, the Frank Buck Zoo is bringing back their annual Costume Strut this Sunday.

News 12 spoke with the zoo director, Susan Kleven, on what makes this year’s event different.

“Very family friendly, lots of treats,” Zoo Director at the Frank Buck Zoo Susan Kleven said.

After taking a 2-year pause, the Halloween fun is coming back.

“We love to be a part of people’s families celebrations, it feels really good to have people coming back out to celebrate with us and of course the adorable costumes,” Kleven said.

For the first time, the zoo is having it earlier in the day rather than at night.

“Typically of an evening the animals are up and sleeping and that sort of thing so this time the animals get to enjoy the costumes as well,” Kleven said.

There will be a variety of treat stations located throughout the park with some vendors having nut-free candies.

“Yeah all sorts of chocolate, and lollipops and all the great things you think of when you think of Halloween treats,” Kleven said.

And if you need help putting together a costume.

“People are also familiar with ring tailed lemur, they have that very distinctive black and white rings on their tales, giraffes close to our heart, everybody loves giraffe, the cheetah are amazing, the bears are about to go into torpor, flamingos I mean pink, feathery, I can go on there are so many ideas out here,” Kleven said.

Kleven encourages costumes to be “self-contained.”

No additional tickets or fees required, this is all included in your admission ticket.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.