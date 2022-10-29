Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young teenagers online, trying to meet up with them to have sex.

But in both cases, the teens weren’t real- they were part of a sting operation set up by an online group called Icatchu.

News 12 spoke to one woman known online as Icatchu Alexa. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety.

“Saying anything sexual to a minor online is a felony,” Alexa said “So you just kinda want to get enough to put the nail in the coffin.”

Alexa and other members of Icatchu set up decoy profiles to catch adult men trying to prey on children.

“I’m the one that sounds the most childlike so I tend to do a lot of the voicework, phone calls stuff like that,” Alexa said.

On October 10, Anthony Leroy Byrd was arrested after members of the Icatchu group came to police with evidence that he had sent a picture of his privates to an account he believed belonged to a 14-year-old girl.

Then in Lone Grove, Michael Sadler was arrested on Monday after confessing to Healdton and Lone Grove police that he had been talking inappropriately with two profiles of underaged girls online and sending photos of his privates.

“With Mike Sadler, he got sexual very fast, and was very adamant was asking for nudes all the time, stuff like that,” Alexa said. “So it was very easy to get incriminating evidence on him based on what he was saying to us himself.”

Alexa said the men they catch have reached out to an online profile of what looks like a young girl. But behind the keyboard, Alexa and the others are collecting evidence to send to police.

“For us to do this completely legally, we can’t lure the predator or say certain things before they do,” Alexa said. “So in that context, say I get a message from a predator and they only do a hand wave… I can’t physically say anything until they make contact first. It’s basically just to protect the integrity of the case.”

The group said they aren’t vigilantes cause they aren’t making arrests or issuing punishment… they’re just getting the truth out.

“I know when I was a kid I was groomed a lot online,” Alexa said. “So if I can prevent one guy from not grooming or harming another child then I’m good with that.”

Both Sadler and Byrd have been charged in Carter County.

