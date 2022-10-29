Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can’t get 1st World Series win

The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia...
The American League champion Houston Astros and the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies meet in the 2022 World Series.(MGN)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Even with a 5-0 lead, Justin Verlander couldn’t get his first World Series win.

Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth.

Nick Castellanos started Verlander’s downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in the opener.

Verlander was pulled after five innings and didn’t get a decision.

The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in an outing that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A Grayson County jury has convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
Brandon Tom (pictured on the right) who confessed to police of sexually assaulting then...
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
Emerson Perez was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him...
Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy

Latest News

Bruce Bochy
Rangers hire 3-time World Series champion Bochy as manager
Houston Astros
Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0
Houston Astros
Altuve poised to break out as Astros host Yankees in ALCS
Houston Astros
Astros rookie Lee has 3 hits, 3 RBIs in 6-1 win over A’s