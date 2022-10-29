Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Halloween festivities across Texoma this weekend

Halloween Weekend Events
Halloween Weekend Events(ky3)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Saturday, October 29

Sherman - Fright Fest - Sherman High School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Durant - Monsters on Main - Durant Main Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ada - Trick or Treat on Main Street - Ada Main Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Ardmore - Depot District Trick or Treat - Ardmore Depot District from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A Grayson County jury has convicted the truck driver who went off Highway 75 and fatally struck...
Semi driver high on meth at time of deadly Sherman crash sentenced to 20 years
Officials said Anderson and a man who was inside, Bryan Jacobs, then left the burning home...
Two arrested in connection to a Denison house fire
Brandon Tom (pictured on the right) who confessed to police of sexually assaulting then...
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman
Emerson Perez was arrested, accused of assaulting a police officer who tried to separate him...
Sherman man arrested accused of assaulting deputy

Latest News

Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young...
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young...
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
Halloween weekend is here and if you wanna kick start trick or treating early, the Frank Buck...
Zoo Nooz: Frank Buck Zoo hosting annual Costume Strut on Sunday
Dia de los Muertos celebrations kick off in Denison