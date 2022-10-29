Halloween festivities across Texoma this weekend
Saturday, October 29
Sherman - Fright Fest - Sherman High School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Durant - Monsters on Main - Durant Main Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Ada - Trick or Treat on Main Street - Ada Main Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Monday, October 31
Ardmore - Depot District Trick or Treat - Ardmore Depot District from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
