Halloween festivities across Texoma this weekend

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Saturday, October 29

Sherman - Fright Fest - Sherman High School from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Durant - Monsters on Main - Durant Main Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ada - Trick or Treat on Main Street - Ada Main Street from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Monday, October 31

Ardmore - Depot District Trick or Treat - Ardmore Depot District from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

