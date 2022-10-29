‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) - A North Carolina school bus driver is recovering after having bleach thrown on her by a parent.

The 72-year-old bus driver is back behind the wheel but is concerned about her safety.

She said it was a frightening attack that happened last week on bus 1701.

“The woman just ran up to the bus in her robe when the last kid was getting on the bus, and that’s when she threw Clorox,” the driver said, who wants to remain anonymous due to safety concerns.

The incident happened when the bus driver was picking up students on her morning route. Police said 30-year-old Regina Fields was the woman who threw the bleach.

“It [bleach] went all over my face, my clothes, and the bus,” the driver said.

She has returned to work but suffered minor burns and continues to recover physically.

“My face, my eyes,” the driver said. “I have constant drops in my eyes, the burning.”

The randomness of such an attack has her looking over her shoulder.

“I am concerned for my safety; I truly am,” the driver said. “But I have to work. I have no one to take care of me.”

The 72-year-old said she has been a school bus driver for about two years at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. She said she has fallen in love with it and the kids she transports.

But the bleach incident has them all scarred and terrified.

“The kids are walking, a lot of them are walking in the morning and a lot of them are walking in the afternoon,” the driver said.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said other incidents have also happened in the last few months.

“We have seen an uptick in parents approaching drivers. In most cases, it’s regarding another student,” said CMS Transportation Executive Director Adam Johnson.

Authorities said Fields has been charged with voluntary assault on a school employee for the bleach incident, but a motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.