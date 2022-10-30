Warmer temperatures this week

Sunday has seen the reduction of cloud cover across Texoma, clearing skies in preparation for a pleasant Halloween. Trick or treaters will be get to enjoy temperatures in the low-70s and upper-60s Monday evening. As southerly winds take hold Monday, the beginning of November will be stable with high temperatures climbing from the low-70s to the upper-70s by Thursday. Overall, more normal to slightly above normal temperatures for this time of year in Texoma.

Texoma’s next chance for storms will begin Friday and into the weekend. Right now there it appears there will be rain and thunderstorms across Texoma Friday heading into Saturday. Though depending on the timing of the storms, this could get extended into next Sunday and end up being a wet weekend.

Though as of right now, it’s still too early to tell on the timing, but expect another 1-2 inches of rain for next weekend.

For now, enjoy the more fall-like temperatures and that weather will not be a total treat for Halloween.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.