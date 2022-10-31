The Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow

Okla. (KXII) -The month of November marks Native American Heritage month.

The Choctaw Cultural Center kicks off those celebrations with Choctaw Day, “its traditional day where we’ll have native american food or Choctaw food, we’ll have Choctaw dancing as well, Choctaw story telling, and then also Choctaw singing as well,” says Michael Roberts, PowWow Arena Director.

Choctaw Day and gourd dancing will be held on Friday at the Cultural Center in Calera, with events starting at 10:30 a.m. till 7 p.m.

“For our native people, we live in two worlds, we try to hold on to the things that we have, our history, our traditions, and even our language, we’re trying to bring those things back,” Roberts said.

And the annual Choctaw PowWow will follow Choctaw Day at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, Saturday and Sunday.

“A PowWow is a Native American gathering, all tribes had some sort of PowWow, and that PowWow we would gather and celebrate life, harmony, kinship, prosperity and we would share with our relatives that would come to visit us,” added Roberts.

At the PowWow, the traditional war dance will be performed, a depiction of what was done in battle.

“Wasn’t something we would wear into battle, it was kind of like what our warriors when they would come home or even our warriors today, they come home and they have all those bars and ribbons on their chest thats what these feathers represent, good deeds that were done in battle,” said Roberts.

The Choctaw Nation expects more than 600 dancers, drummers, and singers from across the country to attend the festivities.

“I would say at least 300 tribes would be represented,” Roberts said.

The annual Choctaw PowWow will run through November 5 and 6.

For an overview of events of Choctaw Day and the Choctaw PowWow, click here.

