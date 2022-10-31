Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

The Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) -The month of November marks Native American Heritage month.

The Choctaw Cultural Center kicks off those celebrations with Choctaw Day, “its traditional day where we’ll have native american food or Choctaw food, we’ll have Choctaw dancing as well, Choctaw story telling, and then also Choctaw singing as well,” says Michael Roberts, PowWow Arena Director.

Choctaw Day and gourd dancing will be held on Friday at the Cultural Center in Calera, with events starting at 10:30 a.m. till 7 p.m.

“For our native people, we live in two worlds, we try to hold on to the things that we have, our history, our traditions, and even our language, we’re trying to bring those things back,” Roberts said.

And the annual Choctaw PowWow will follow Choctaw Day at the Choctaw Event Center in Durant, Saturday and Sunday.

“A PowWow is a Native American gathering, all tribes had some sort of PowWow, and that PowWow we would gather and celebrate life, harmony, kinship, prosperity and we would share with our relatives that would come to visit us,” added Roberts.

At the PowWow, the traditional war dance will be performed, a depiction of what was done in battle.

“Wasn’t something we would wear into battle, it was kind of like what our warriors when they would come home or even our warriors today, they come home and they have all those bars and ribbons on their chest thats what these feathers represent, good deeds that were done in battle,” said Roberts.

The Choctaw Nation expects more than 600 dancers, drummers, and singers from across the country to attend the festivities.

“I would say at least 300 tribes would be represented,” Roberts said.

The annual Choctaw PowWow will run through November 5 and 6.

For an overview of events of Choctaw Day and the Choctaw PowWow, click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Beautiful Halloween, Another Storm System This Weekend
Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young...
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Latest News

Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire....
One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going
Sandi Boutique grand reopening
“It’s been a hard year.” Sandi’s Boutique reopens at a new location after fire at Kelly Square Downtown
State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire....
Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square fire