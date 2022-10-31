Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANTLERS, Okla. (KXII) - State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday afternoon.
Antlers Police said they were contacted about the discovery around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Antlers Police and the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office responded, and Sheriff BJ Hedgecock contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation upon confirming the remains were indeed human.
OSBI is now investigating and will make a final determination in the case.
