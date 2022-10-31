Texoma Local
Instagram working on issue that locked users out of accounts

Some Instagram users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds.(Pexels)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds.

Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked. An email to the company, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, was not immediately returned.

