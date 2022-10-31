“It’s been a hard year.” Sandi’s Boutique reopens at a new location after fire at Kelly Square Downtown

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “It’s indescribable, it was a year ago the other store burned down on October 31st,”said Key.

Sandi Key owner of Sandi’s Boutique said this moment was a long time coming.

After the fire on Kelly Square that happened last year due to an electrical issue which closed many local businesses in downtown Sherman.

Key said she still remembers watching the flames take down the place she worked so hard to build.

“On Halloween night I got the call that there was a fire on the block of Kelly square and my husband and I went out there. We just basically just sat and watched smoke come out of 14 years of what you built, so it was gut wrenching but I had family around me and friends to lift me up,” said Key.

It was the support from employees and family that made her doubts go away and open the boutique once again.

“I think it was just because I was sad and upset, you go through a little process of getting through that. Every time I talk to my employees and all my customers, they’re like you can do it, “said Key. “They encourage me so much.”

Saturday, they celebrated the grand opening at Loy Lake Plaza with more shopping additions to give to her customers. Sandi Key said it was meant to be.

“You can get a baby gift, wedding gift, women’s clothing, Consuela bags, Hobo bags, and then shoes, “said Key. “A little bit of everything.”

