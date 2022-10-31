One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire.

Since that Halloween night, the businesses inside have left looking for other ways to stay afloat.

“The challenge has been letting people know that we’re here again,” said Beth Ward, co-owner of Wolverine Comics. “We’ve re-opened.”

Beth Ward wasn’t sure she’d say those words again after the fire at Kelly Square created significant smoke damage to her comic store.

“We had retired and opened the Kelly Square store with everything we had,” said Ward.

Other businesses, like Fulbelli’s never fully reopened.

T.J. LaRosa is the owner of Kelly square and Fulbelli’s restaurant, which turned to wine dinners and selling cakes and pies over the last year.

“It’s been a struggle,” said LaRosa. “You know, obviously, without having an operating restaurant, day to day, coming in, and working. Believe it or not, we just got signed off by the insurance company in September, so that has been a challenge in itself.”

As for the building, Larosa said it’s time for demolition next week.

“Taking down all the drywall, taking down all the electrical, pretty much gutting the building into a shell of a building,” said LaRosa.

One year later, both business owners said it’s the people that keep them going.

“Our customers are just fun to be around,” said Ward. “They’re happy to be here. We’re happy to be here.”

