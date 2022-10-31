Texoma Local
Poverty simulation held in Ada

Poverty simulation held in Ada Friday
Poverty simulation held in Ada Friday
By Eric Turner
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Social service agencies gathered in Ada Friday for a poverty simulation event they hope will give the public a better understanding of homelessness.

Ada Homeless Services, the Pontotoc County Health Department, the OSU Extension Office and Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Centers hosted the event Friday morning at the Central Church of Christ in Ada.

Participants were show different life scenarios facing families and seniors including applying for a job and the challenge to put food on the table.

“Every little thing that we go through on a daily basis could potentially throw us off track, and we just want people to understand that it’s not easy for everyone when they have a flat tire or when their child is sick. These things can threaten their housing, threaten their nutrition,” Ada Homeless Serviced director Sarah Frye said.

The participants were employees of agencies that work with low income families.

