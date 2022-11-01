Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County

A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County.
A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County.(Gray)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Russellville RD and Lick Creek RD on private property, on Saturday.

Troopers said a UTV driven by 56-year-old William Benjamin went off a trial and struck a tree. He was partially ejected from the vehicle and flown to St. Francis in critical condition.

His passenger, 51-year-old Michelle Benjamin died at the scene from head injuries.

According to OHP, neither seatbelts or helmets were in use at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Our Next Storm System
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
The annual Choctaw PowWow will run through November 5 and 6.
Choctaw Nation kicks off Native American Heritage month with PowWow

Latest News

A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat
Ardmore Depot District Trick or Treat
Ardmore Depot District Trick or Treat
Monsters on Main in Denison
Monsters on Main in Denison
Trick-or-treaters take on Monsters on Main in Downtown Denison
Monsters on Main in Denison