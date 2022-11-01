1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on Russellville RD and Lick Creek RD on private property, on Saturday.

Troopers said a UTV driven by 56-year-old William Benjamin went off a trial and struck a tree. He was partially ejected from the vehicle and flown to St. Francis in critical condition.

His passenger, 51-year-old Michelle Benjamin died at the scene from head injuries.

According to OHP, neither seatbelts or helmets were in use at the time of the crash.

