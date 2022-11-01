$2 million winning Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KXII) - A $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.

According to a press release the Powerball ticket was purchased by Ronald, of Oklahoma City, at Homeland located at 7001 N.W. 122nd Street.

The press released stated Ronald checked his ticket while drinking his morning coffee and was shocked to see that he had won.

Ronald said he buys tickets every once in a way, never expecting to win, but now will play all the time. Since realizing he had a winning ticket, Roland said he cannot stop shaking, according to the press release.

The ticket was purchased for the drawing that occurred on October 31st when the jackpot reached $1 billion, making it only the second time that the Powerball jackpot reached the $1 billion mark, according to the press release. There were no winning jackpot tickets sold for Monday’s drawing so the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion and will be drawn on Wednesday, November 2nd.

