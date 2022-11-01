Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

$2 million winning Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City

A $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma...
A $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.(Oklahoma Lottery)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KXII) - A $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.

According to a press release the Powerball ticket was purchased by Ronald, of Oklahoma City, at Homeland located at 7001 N.W. 122nd Street.

The press released stated Ronald checked his ticket while drinking his morning coffee and was shocked to see that he had won.

Ronald said he buys tickets every once in a way, never expecting to win, but now will play all the time. Since realizing he had a winning ticket, Roland said he cannot stop shaking, according to the press release.

The ticket was purchased for the drawing that occurred on October 31st when the jackpot reached $1 billion, making it only the second time that the Powerball jackpot reached the $1 billion mark, according to the press release. There were no winning jackpot tickets sold for Monday’s drawing so the jackpot has increased to $1.2 billion and will be drawn on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Our Next Storm System
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire....
One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going

Latest News

A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national...
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder
A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County.
1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County
A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat
Ardmore Depot District Trick or Treat
Ardmore Depot District Trick or Treat