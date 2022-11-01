Texoma Local
Ardmore kids celebrate Halloween with Main Street trick-or-treat

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ardmore, OKLA. (KXII) - Ghosts, witches and princesses gathered on Main Street in Ardmore Monday afternoon for the city’s trick-or-treat in the downtown depot district.

“I will be trick or treating this year and I will have fun,” trick-or-treater KayLee Turk said.

From tigers and bumble bees to witches and devils, all creatures great and small came out to celebrate Halloween.

“I am a dinosaur rider,” trick-or-treater Gwen Agan said. “This is my raptor, Echo.”

Dressed as DJ Marshmello, Kian Edwards summed up the vibe in the depot district

“So we have a bag to fill up a lot of candy and we’re gonna eat the candy,” Edwards said. “I have a sugar rush right now.”

Allison Meredith with Main Street Authority said even though it was a Monday, it was still a good turnout.

“This is just a great community event and we’re always looking for more people to partner with Ardmore Main Street Authority, and come out and participate with us,” Meredith said. “It’s free, free advertising with your business so we suggest calling us and getting involved. And we have lots more events coming up that we’d love to have community participation in.”

