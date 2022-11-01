DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom.

According to court documents, the Comanche County District Attorney submitted a motion for a new trial for 58-year-old Karl Fontenot after the Pontotoc County District Attorney submitted a request to be disqualified on the case.

Fontenot and his co-defendent Tommy Ward were convicted of first degree murder in the death of Donna Haraway in 1984.

In August of 2019 a federal judge ordered Fontenot’s release, citing “solid proof of Mr. Fontenot’s probable innocence.”

After spending 35 years in prison Fontenot was released on December of 2019.

The infamous case was made into a book and Netflix documentary called ‘The Innocent Man.’

