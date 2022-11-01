Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder

A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national...
A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national attention, may soon be back in a courtroom.

According to court documents, the Comanche County District Attorney submitted a motion for a new trial for 58-year-old Karl Fontenot after the Pontotoc County District Attorney submitted a request to be disqualified on the case.

Fontenot and his co-defendent Tommy Ward were convicted of first degree murder in the death of Donna Haraway in 1984.

In August of 2019 a federal judge ordered Fontenot’s release, citing “solid proof of Mr. Fontenot’s probable innocence.”

After spending 35 years in prison Fontenot was released on December of 2019.

The infamous case was made into a book and Netflix documentary called ‘The Innocent Man.’

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Our Next Storm System
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire....
One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going

Latest News

A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County.
1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County
A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat
Ardmore Depot District Trick or Treat
Ardmore Depot District Trick or Treat
Monsters on Main in Denison
Monsters on Main in Denison