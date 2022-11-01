Texoma Local
Durant woman found guilty after shooting friend in the head

Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree manslaughter.

This follows the death of Nichole Humphres, whose life was taken in July of 2021.

Humpres’ mother was saddened by the jurors recommended sentence of four years.

At the Forest Hill Apartments in Durant, police arrived at the scene and found Humphres shot in the head.

Officers were able to identify the weapon used to shoot Humphres, a small caliber handgun.

Humphres friend, Makayla Patino was later connected as the shooter.

Patino told police that she and Humphres heard a noise at the door late in the night.

Patino got out of bed and grabbed her gun, once realizing no one was outside, they both returned to the bedroom.

According to Patino, she then attempted to unload the gun, while pointing it at Humphres, and accidentally shot her.

Humphres was a mother, a daughter, and a sister.

Humphres’ mother told News 12 after the verdict, that Patino will be able to get out and still raise a family of her own one day; while Humphres’ life was forever taken away.

Patino’s formal sentencing is set for December 1.

The Bryan County District Attorney declined an on-camera interview but said Patino needs to serve 85% of her four years sentencing before being eligible for parole.

