Early voting begins tomorrow in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Early voting will begin Wednesday in Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma State Election Board, registered voters will have an extra day to cast their ballots for the November 8 General Election this year thanks to a new legislation enacted in 2021.

“For the first time ever, early voting will begin on the Wednesday prior to the General Election, adding an extra day for voters to cast their ballots,” said Secretary Paul Ziriax.

According to election board website, voters can cast their in-person absentee ballot at their early voting location on Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Voters wanting to vote early must vote at an early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote.

To find early voting locations/ dates/ times click here.

To learn more about early voting you can visit the Oklahoma State Election Board or click here.

