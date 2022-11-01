Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Early voting begins tomorrow in Oklahoma

Early voting will begin Wednesday in Oklahoma.
Early voting will begin Wednesday in Oklahoma.(kytv)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA (KXII) - Early voting will begin Wednesday in Oklahoma.

According to Oklahoma State Election Board, registered voters will have an extra day to cast their ballots for the November 8 General Election this year thanks to a new legislation enacted in 2021.

“For the first time ever, early voting will begin on the Wednesday prior to the General Election, adding an extra day for voters to cast their ballots,” said Secretary Paul Ziriax.

According to election board website, voters can cast their in-person absentee ballot at their early voting location on Wednesday, November 2 through Friday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or on Saturday from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Voters wanting to vote early must vote at an early voting location in the county where they are registered to vote.

To find early voting locations/ dates/ times click here.

To learn more about early voting you can visit the Oklahoma State Election Board or click here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
First The Wind, Then The Rain
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat

Latest News

The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided...
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
Paris Police are warning residents that a post circulating on a social media website is not real.
Post circulating social media is a scam and not an active case, police say
Ardmore Depot District Trick or Treat
Ardmore kids celebrate Halloween with Main Street trick-or-treat
A $2 million winning ticket that was sold in Oklahoma City was claimed Tuesday at the Oklahoma...
$2 million winning Powerball ticket claimed in Oklahoma City