First The Wind, Then The Rain

Another soaker is on the way for...you guessed it...Friday.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Southerly winds will be in the works making for increasing moisture ahead of the next cold front, so overnight lows won’t be as cool and skies won’t be as sunny in the days ahead.

A powerful upper low factors into the equation as well, it will swing across the Rockies and then trek eastward across Oklahoma and Kansas. This path will take the low several hundred miles to the north of last Friday’s system, meaning there will be less cold air involved and probably not quite as much rain.

Still, a decent soaking looks to be in the cards with rainfall averaging a half inch to one and a half inches. There will be potential for a few severe wind gusts during the day Friday, if the system slows down and we get more daytime heating severe odds will be greater, if it remains cloudy and rainy with an early-day event severe odds will be less, it’s just too early to say. However, the overall risk appears to be in the slight category, meaning a major severe weather outbreak does not appear to be a threat at this time. These things can change so tune back in for daily updates.

Dry west to northwest winds behind the Friday front suggest that we’ll have a nice weekend with seasonably cool nights but warmer-than-average daytime temps.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

