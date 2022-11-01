Great Start to November, Rain Returns Friday

Scattered clouds stream across a quiet end to October, your first morning of November shows a cool start with lows near 50 and light southerly winds. A tranquil pattern continues mid-week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, a few degrees above average but nothing remarkable.

Surface winds gradually increase from the south, making it on the breezy side by Thursday. Clouds begin to flow across our skies both from the southerly flow and the approach of another upper low late Thursday.

Expect high rain chances (once again!) for Friday and into Saturday, there’s some potential of severe weather Friday depending on the timing of this system, which also includes a cold front.

Mild and dry weather returns for the second half of the week and into the first week of November.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

