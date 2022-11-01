Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Great Start to November, Rain Returns Friday

Another batch of soaking rain is expected!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Scattered clouds stream across a quiet end to October, your first morning of November shows a cool start with lows near 50 and light southerly winds. A tranquil pattern continues mid-week with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s, a few degrees above average but nothing remarkable.

Surface winds gradually increase from the south, making it on the breezy side by Thursday. Clouds begin to flow across our skies both from the southerly flow and the approach of another upper low late Thursday.

Expect high rain chances (once again!) for Friday and into Saturday, there’s some potential of severe weather Friday depending on the timing of this system, which also includes a cold front.

Mild and dry weather returns for the second half of the week and into the first week of November.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young...
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Latest News

Foll Morning Weather 10/31/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/31/2022
Evening Forecast - Sun, Oct 30
Evening Forecast - Sun, Oct 30
Full Morning Weather 10/27/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/27/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/26/2022
Full Morning Weather 10/26/2022