Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat

A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.

The Paris Police Department said they responded to a call on the 600 block of Bonham St. near the Piggly Wiggly at 12:11 p.m. and found a 43-year-old man bleeding from his head.

Police said the man told them he had allowed 31-year-old Markeith Dontrele Perkins to move into his residence the day prior, and during the altercation Perkins struck him several times with a baseball bat.

Perkins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of a member of the household. Perkins was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.

