Mercy Ada works to combat overdose with expired drug vault and withdrawal, Narcan programs

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Overdoses have increased 28% across the country since the pandemic began, according to data from the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mercy Hospital in Ada is working to combat that with an expired medication vault.

Workers refer to it as the “big green monster.”

“It’s just a big drug takeback program,” Mike O’Grady, Mercy Ada’s Director of Pharmacy said. “We then destroy them if they’re regular legend medications, or if they’re controlled medications then we account for those, document those and then of course destroy them in the waste stream.”

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 12 Oklahomans die each week from an accidental drug overdose.

In Pontotoc County, the top killers are methamphetamine and oxycodone.

“Healthcare starts with having a safe community,” Farrell said.

Mercy Ada president Terence Farrell said the hospital is working to reduce overdoses, starting with the drug takeback.

Anyone can drop off pills, injections, or creams into the “monster.” That medicine is taken and mixed into a substance called R-X destroyer, where it becomes unusable.

“It kind of becomes a slurry,” O’Grady said. “You don’t want those drugs to get back into your environment, your water supply or systems like that. So when we destroy them through the black waste stream, they’re destroyed appropriately.”

Mercy started the BreakThru withdrawal program last year for people already struggling with addiction.

“It provides medical support and management for symptoms and has a higher success rate obviously than people trying to do it on their own,” Farrell said.

The hospital also started ensuring a medication called Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdose, is available in schools.

“We have a relationship with Pontotoc Tech where we make sure they have a supply of that, they’ve been trained on how to use that and they can access that,” Farrell said.

Farrell said just keeping expired pills in a medicine cabinet means they might one day be circulated in the community.

“Even blood pressure medication being out and about where somebody would take it where they shouldn’t is harmful,” Farrell said. “But obviously, the big threat is things like fentanyl and painkillers. Those things, you don’t want those to be out in circulation when they’re not in need of that patient. So by collecting that back, we’re making the community safer.”

