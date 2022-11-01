Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar

A mountain lion surprised Wyoming homeowners after she was found in their window cellar. (SOURCE: KGWN)
By Layla Martinez
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KGWN) – Animal encounters are not uncommon in Wyoming, but some can certainly be scarier than others.

On Wednesday morning, homeowners in Cheyenne had a wake-up call of a lifetime. Jennifer and Vince Belmont said they had a mountain lion jump their fence and make her way into their window cellar.

“Had I gone out there when she was out there, I don’t know if the story would be the same,” Jennifer Belmont said.

Alarmed at the sight of the animal, the two made their way back into their home and called the Department of Game and Fish to get the lion out safely.

“I almost had a heart attack but she came to the right house to get relocated,” Jennifer Belmont said. “I am not sure if any of our neighbors would have done the same.”

Fortunately, the lion posed no immediate threat to the family, and authorities are working to get the big cat relocated.

“It shows Wyoming at its finest,” Vince Belmont said. “It can be dangerous but at the same time we have good personnel here to take care of everything.”

Copyright 2022 KGWN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Our Next Storm System
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday
Halloween marks one year since Kelly Square in downtown Sherman was heavily damaged by fire....
One year after the Kelly Square fire, business owners say it’s the community that keeps them going

Latest News

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is among several Biden administration officials who have...
Education secretary tests positive for COVID-19
Max Schachter leaves the courtroom at the Broward County Courthouse for the sentencing hearing...
Families unleash grief and anger on Parkland school shooter
Former State Rep. Michael DiMassa, left, arrives at US District Court in Hartford with his...
Ex-lawmaker pleads guilty in theft of $1.2 million in COVID-19 aid
A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national...
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder
FILE - A TV screen showing a news program reporting on a North Korean missile launch with file...
North Korea threatens to use nuke over S. Korea-US drills