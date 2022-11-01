Post circulating social media is a scam and not an active case, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are warning residents that a post circulating on a social media website is not real.

Police said they are aware of a post circulating local Ardmore groups and pages asking for help identifying a young woman who was mugged, stabbed, and left for dead in Ardmore.

The post states that the woman is currently in a coma and that deputies are are not able to identify her.

According to law enforcement, the original poster has posted this same post in groups throughout the U.S. as well as internationally.

Police said the post is a scam and is not an active case in Ardmore.

