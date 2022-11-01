Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Sherman will close season with Liberty after big Wakeland win

Sherman coming off big Wakeland win
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats will finish their season against Liberty after a rain-soaked win over Wakeland in their final home game.

The Bearcats must love playing in the rain. Wakeland was sitting in a playoff seat until Sherman put the loss on them. The Bearcats will wrap up their season on the road against Liberty at the Ford Center on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Great Start to November, Rain Returns Friday
Two men in Carter County were arrested in separate instances this October for messaging young...
Civilian sting operation leads to two arrests for solicitation of a minor
A photo from Saturday, October 29, 2022, shows the Halloween party in Seoul's Itaewon area...
South Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

Latest News

Sherman coming off big Wakeland win
Sherman coming off big Wakeland win
Gunter-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights
Gunter-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights
Blue Ridge-Howe Highlights
Blue Ridge-Howe Highlights