Taylor Swift announces new international tour in 2023

Taylor Swift is going on tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift announced her next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.(Taylor Swift / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Taylor Swift is hitting the road. The award-winning artist announced a new tour on social media Tuesday morning.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” Swift said in a post on Twitter.

The first part of the tour will be in stadiums across the United States with international dates to be announced soon.

The first leg of the tour kicks off in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and wraps up on Aug. 5 in Los Angeles.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of Swift being the first artist to claim all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights.”

Swift surpassed Drake, who held the previous record with nine of the top 10 songs for a week in September 2021.

Earlier this month, Swift became Spotify’s most-streamed artist over a 24-hour period following “Midnights’” release.

