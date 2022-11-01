Van Alstyne ISD new chief of police

Van Alstyne, Texas (KXII) -Van Alstyne ISD has announced the hiring of Jeff Burge as the district’s first police chief.

Burge said he’s ready to take this role and build the school district department.

“Safety and security of our students and staff is our districts highest priority,” said Burge.

For months the school district has been working towards creating its own police department.

“Over the summer the board of trustees and superintendent made the decision that they wanted to start their own ISD department,” he said.

Ordering equipment and battling delays Chief Jeff Burge said he is building his department from scratch.

“Buy equipment, buy vehicles, hire personnel, create policy, all those things that go into building a law enforcement agency. I’m starting from scratch so all these things are required,” said Burge.

The goal for the police department is to have an officer stationed at each of the district’s campuses.

“We currently have four campuses, a high school that’s under construction so once we move into the high school we will immediately start building another elementary school,” said Burge. “The goal is to have one officer per campus within the next few years.”

Connie Rhoades has two grandkids at Bob and Lola Sanford elementary school and said she already feels a sense of relief.

“Yes, I think that would be very helpful,” said Rhoades.

