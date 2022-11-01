Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Van Alstyne ISD new chief of police

Van Alstyne ISD has announced the hiring of Jeff Burge as the district's first police chief.
Van Alstyne ISD has announced the hiring of Jeff Burge as the district's first police chief.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Van Alstyne, Texas (KXII) -Van Alstyne ISD has announced the hiring of Jeff Burge as the district’s first police chief.

Burge said he’s ready to take this role and build the school district department.

“Safety and security of our students and staff is our districts highest priority,” said Burge.

For months the school district has been working towards creating its own police department.

“Over the summer the board of trustees and superintendent made the decision that they wanted to start their own ISD department,” he said.

Ordering equipment and battling delays Chief Jeff Burge said he is building his department from scratch.

“Buy equipment, buy vehicles, hire personnel, create policy, all those things that go into building a law enforcement agency. I’m starting from scratch so all these things are required,” said Burge.

The goal for the police department is to have an officer stationed at each of the district’s campuses.

“We currently have four campuses, a high school that’s under construction so once we move into the high school we will immediately start building another elementary school,” said Burge. “The goal is to have one officer per campus within the next few years.”

Connie Rhoades has two grandkids at Bob and Lola Sanford elementary school and said she already feels a sense of relief.

“Yes, I think that would be very helpful,” said Rhoades.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
First The Wind, Then The Rain
A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat
A person died and another was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pittsburg County.
1 dead after UTV hits tree in Pittsburg County

Latest News

Overdoses have increased 28% across the country since the pandemic began, according to data...
Mercy Ada works to combat overdose with expired drug vault and withdrawal, Narcan programs
The November midterm elections are just a week out, and some of the first early voter turnout...
A week before the November elections, early voter turnout yet to pass 2018 midterm record
Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree...
Durant woman found guilty after shooting friend in the head
Early voting will begin Wednesday in Oklahoma.
Early voting begins tomorrow in Oklahoma