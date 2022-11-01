A week before the November elections, early voter turnout yet to pass 2018 midterm record

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The November midterm elections are just a week out, and some of the first early voter turnout numbers are in.

“I just walked in and voted and was out in like four minutes,” said Carol Listvan, an early voter. “It was very easy, and that’s why I like to go to early voting.”

Listvan is one of the more than 19,000 early voters in Grayson County.

Voters will decide races for U.S. Congress, school bonds, and county judge seats.

“I came out to early vote because it’s more convenient, but I wanted to make sure that I did vote because I feel like this November is one of the most important years of our voting,” said Listvan.

According to the Texas Secretary of State, the 2018 midterms set a record with 53 percent of registered voters casting a ballot.

So far, in the 2022 midterms, more than three million people have voted, about 19 percent of the state’s total registered voters.

“Surprisingly, people were still coming out through the bad weather, but we weren’t seeing the same type of turnout we were hearing nationally,” said Fannin County Election Administrator Tammy Biggar.

The Fannin County election administration thinks it can break the last local midterm record.

So far, about 16 percent of its registered voters have shown up.

“Since Saturday, we’ve really started building up some steam, and I think we are going to surpass what we did in 2018,” said Biggar.

As of October 31, 2022, Grayson County has seen 20 percent of its registered voters, which is less than in 2018 when more than half of its registered voters showed up to the polls, but voters still have time to change that.

“For a lot of people, voting on election day is their thing, and that’s what they want to do, but I always worry about the flat tire, the getting sick,” said Biggar. “To me, it makes good sense to come early. Just in case.”

Early voting ends on Friday.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.