Caney’s Cooper Hardison signs with USAO Golf

CANEY, Okla. (KXII) - Caney High School’s Cooper Hardison is officially headed to the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to play for the Drovers Men’s Golf Team.

Hardison has been a great one for the Cougars and is excited to take the next step in his golf career.

“The coach followed me around the state tournament my sophomore year and then we kind of just kept in touch and then it just went from there. I went to practice with him and then he finally decided to give me an offer,” said Hardison. “It feels good, I feel like I’ve worked pretty hard to get where I’m at and it feels good for it to finally pay off.”

