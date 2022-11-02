Denison preparing for Poteet

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will play their season finale against Poteet this week at Munson Stadium.

The Jackets are coming off a tough loss to Crandall on the road and they’ll try to bounce back this week in the final game of the year. Head coach Brent Whitson wants his team to finish strong.

“Well, the challenge this week is that our playoff chances have been eliminated. We’re out and when that’s your ongoing theme and your mantra and your cause, your why. When that’s taken away from you, you have to find other things,” said coach Whitson. “We’re going to play for our Seniors. We’re going to play for a 4-1 record at Munson Stadium and we’re going to play to win five ball games, which is not good enough. But it’s a sight better than four.”

