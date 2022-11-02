Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Denison preparing for Poteet

Denison gears up for Poteet
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will play their season finale against Poteet this week at Munson Stadium.

The Jackets are coming off a tough loss to Crandall on the road and they’ll try to bounce back this week in the final game of the year. Head coach Brent Whitson wants his team to finish strong.

“Well, the challenge this week is that our playoff chances have been eliminated. We’re out and when that’s your ongoing theme and your mantra and your cause, your why. When that’s taken away from you, you have to find other things,” said coach Whitson. “We’re going to play for our Seniors. We’re going to play for a 4-1 record at Munson Stadium and we’re going to play to win five ball games, which is not good enough. But it’s a sight better than four.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State agents are investigating after human remains were discovered in Pushmataha County Sunday...
Human remains found in Pushmataha County
Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree...
Durant woman found guilty after shooting friend in the head
A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national...
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder
A man was arrested after allegedly beating his roommate with a baseball bat in Paris.
Paris man arrested accused of beating roommate with baseball bat

Latest News

Bells-Chisum Volleyball Highlights
Bells-Chisum Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Trinity Leadership Volleyball Highlights
S&S-Trinity Leadership Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Alvord Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Alvord Volleyball Highlights
Callisburg-Village Tech Volleyball Highlights
Callisburg-Village Tech Volleyball Highlights
Pottsboro-Rains Volleyball Highlights
Pottsboro-Rains Volleyball Highlights