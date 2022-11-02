Friday Skies: Severe Weather Threat

Texoma Local
...but conditions should be peaceful for the “Thursday Night Blitz” football
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The atmosphere is moistening up, and this will keep overnight lows well above average, in the lower 60s for your Thursday morning. Expect mostly cloudy and windy conditions on Thursday, a few light morning showers are possible but in general it’s going to be windy and mild. Most high schools have moved their usual Friday night games to Thursday night, and this is a good choice as it should be breezy and quiet weather for Texoma’s “Thursday Night Blitz”.

The low-level moisture continues to increase Friday and we have some showers expected by breakfast time. The big event comes Friday afternoon as a dry line/cold front interact with the ribbon of Gulf moisture heading northward. Thunderstorms are expected to develop near the I-35 corridor by early afternoon and move eastward rather quickly; they may produce damaging winds or even an isolated tornado as they pass.

Dry skies can be expected this weekend with very pleasant early November conditions, a chance of showers return to the forecast Monday on the heels of strong return flow form the Gulf.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

