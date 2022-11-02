Lamar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Authorities in Lamar County are searching for a man they said has been missing since Halloween day.

Sheriffs said 25-year-old Matthew Walton is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Walton was last seen wearing brown bib overalls with a Native American style long sleeved shirt and round toe work boots, according to law enforcement. He may also be wearing a black cowboy type hat with a metal stud hat band.

Authorities said Walton was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, and that he left his residence, located in Northwest Lamar County or around FM 2352, on foot.

Anyone with information on Walton’s whereabouts can contact the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 903-737-2400.

