A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma

Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early.

And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning.

“Make your voice heard, it’s a beautiful day, come on out,” said voter Vivian Allen.

Breaking down the ballot, the race all of Oklahoma will be watching is for governor; between incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt, Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent Ervin Stone Yen.

Another huge race, a rare open U.S. Senate seat with Senator Jim Inhofe retiring; Southeastern Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin prevailed from a crowded Republican field and faces Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy, and Independent Ray Woods.

Senator James Lankford is also up for re-election, the Republican faces Democrat Madison Horn. Libertarian Kenneth Blevins, and Independent Michael Delaney.

In the U.S. House, Mullin’s seat is open and former Coalgate State Senator Josh Brecheen won the Republican primary runoff.

He faces Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Bulldog Ben Robinson.

And longtime Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole faces Democrat Mary Brannon in our other Congressional District.

All Oklahomans will also choose their Lieutenant Governor, State Attorney General, State Superintendent, as well as Labor and Corporation Commissioner.

Turning locally in Bryan County, Republican Scott Goad is head to head with Democrat Kevin Carter for District One Commissioner.

Early voting runs from Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polls will reopen on Election Day, on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

