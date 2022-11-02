Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma

Early voting runs from Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8...
Early voting runs from Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Okla. (KXII) -Early voting, which typically begins Thursday through Saturday before Election Day, began Wednesday in Oklahoma, giving voters an extra day to cast their ballot early.

And voters are taking advantage of that extra day as Bryan County Election officials say they have been slammed all morning.

“Make your voice heard, it’s a beautiful day, come on out,” said voter Vivian Allen.

Breaking down the ballot, the race all of Oklahoma will be watching is for governor; between incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt, Democrat Joy Hofmeister, Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent Ervin Stone Yen.

Another huge race, a rare open U.S. Senate seat with Senator Jim Inhofe retiring; Southeastern Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin prevailed from a crowded Republican field and faces Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy, and Independent Ray Woods.

Senator James Lankford is also up for re-election, the Republican faces Democrat Madison Horn. Libertarian Kenneth Blevins, and Independent Michael Delaney.

In the U.S. House, Mullin’s seat is open and former Coalgate State Senator Josh Brecheen won the Republican primary runoff.

He faces Democrat Naomi Andrews and Independent Bulldog Ben Robinson.

And longtime Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole faces Democrat Mary Brannon in our other Congressional District.

All Oklahomans will also choose their Lieutenant Governor, State Attorney General, State Superintendent, as well as Labor and Corporation Commissioner.

Turning locally in Bryan County, Republican Scott Goad is head to head with Democrat Kevin Carter for District One Commissioner.

Early voting runs from Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Polls will reopen on Election Day, on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree...
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting
A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near...
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt
the unveiling of Morgan Flynn's floragraph
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national...
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder

Latest News

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Denton County...
Silver Alert issued for missing woman
the unveiling of Morgan Flynn's floragraph
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
Authorities in Lamar County are searching for a man they said has been missing since Halloween...
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade