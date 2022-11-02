Texoma Local
Monster on Main in Downtown Denison

By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - This is the one and only Mike Wazowski from Monsters Inc.

Quite befitting for Monday Night’s Halloween festivities.

Superheroes, princesses and everything in between filled the streets of Denison for all Hallows Eve, but it was the pets that really stole the show.

Some furry and some, well, not so furry.

Sherman resident, Haven, or better recognized as Mike Wazowski said, “His name is The Bone Dinosaur.”

Who, according to Mike Wazowski, “He likes all the candy and all the toys.”

Based on all of the full Halloween bags that was seen on every corner, pet Bone Dinosaur wasn’t the only one who was excited for some treats.

Sounds like another great Halloween with Monsters on Main.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

