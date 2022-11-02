Powerball jackpot climbs, Whitesboro gas station sells $3 million Mega Million ticket

Whitesboro, Texas (KXII) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to 1.2 billion dollars.

With all eyes on the prize during Wednesday’s drawing, one person who bought a ticket in Texoma is celebrating another massive lottery win.

“That’s crazy,” said Brian Broyles, who bought a lottery ticket. “Somebody won three million here? Wow. I didn’t expect that.”

Reporter: Wait, is this the first time anyone has told you?

“Yeah, that’s the first time I heard anything. Wow, that is crazy,” said Broyles.

One lucky person is walking away from Enderby’s gas station in Whitesboro, Texas with a $3 million mega million lottery ticket.

“I think completely and utterly shocked, just as we are,” said Piper Dunn, who works at Enderby’s. “It’s just a small town, small gas station that has been there for a long time, so it’s really cool. Especially, for the locals.”

“This may be the lucky place to get my tickets,” said a lottery ticket buyer.

With $1.2 billion on the line for the Powerball jackpot, Dunn said her customers wanting to buy a ticket just keep coming.

“Since we won last night here, it’s definitely picked up the price for anybody wanting tickets,” said Dunn.

This Powerball jackpot is the fourth largest in U.S. history, just shy of the $1.5 billion record in 2016.

For ticket buyers hoping to win, there’s one big question at the top of their minds: how to spend it.

“Just try to make it big, don’t have to worry about working anymore,” said Broyles. “Donate some money to charity and take care of my family.”

If you want to buy a ticket and test your luck, the drawing for the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is Wednesday at 10 pm.

