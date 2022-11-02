Tushka, Okla (KXII) - “She went through more in her almost 17 years of life than some people go through in 80 years.”

Oklahoma native Morgan Flynn and her sister Chloe Hyatt grew up with cystic fibrosis, a disease attacking the lungs and other areas of the body.

Chloe said, “Morgan had 2 double lung transplants during her short 16 years of life.”

Which is why Morgan felt so strongly about organ and tissue donations.

“She always remembered her donors. she wanted us to know that if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have had her.”

Morgan’s father, Randy Hyatt said, “We had Morgan for an extra 10 years basically because of those organ donations that people made to her.”

The gift of extra time to spend with her loved ones is what inspired Morgan to be an organ donor.

Her father said, “Morgan was able to donate her heart valves and her corneous and so we got to return the favor hopefully to some other family like what was given to us.”

Now with help from Life Share, Morgan’s selfless act will be recognized nationally.

Morgan is one of 44 donors to be honored in the ‘Donate Life’ float in the 2023 Rose Parade in California.

Life Share’s Chief Administrative Officer, Katy Smith said, “It’s several organizations across the u.s that help put together this float, and as a sponsor of the float we are able to recognize Oklahomans that have been impacted by organ donation.”

Tuesday Life Share unveiled the floragraph of Morgan that will be displayed on the float on New Year’s Day and judging by the smiles that filled the room, everyone was proud of the outcome.

Morgan’s father said, “What these guys are doing for us here is, a lot of local people know Morgan’s story, but now we get to share her story on a national scale.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.