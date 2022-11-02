Silver Alert issued for missing woman

JUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, for a woman last seen on Tuesday.

DPS said 81-year-old Prudence Dodd is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Dodd was last seen on the 8500 block of Longhorn Drive in Justin at 1 p.m.

Authorities said Dodd was wearing a black or gray cardigan and black dress with bones. She also walks with a cane or walker.

DPS said Dodd drives a silver 2016 Dodge Caravan with Texas license plate number KYZ6468.

If you have any information on Dodd’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-391-3555.

