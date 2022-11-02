Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Silver Alert issued for missing woman

The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Denton County...
The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, for a woman last seen on Tuesday.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, for a woman last seen on Tuesday.

DPS said 81-year-old Prudence Dodd is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Dodd was last seen on the 8500 block of Longhorn Drive in Justin at 1 p.m.

Authorities said Dodd was wearing a black or gray cardigan and black dress with bones. She also walks with a cane or walker.

DPS said Dodd drives a silver 2016 Dodge Caravan with Texas license plate number KYZ6468.

If you have any information on Dodd’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Denton County Sheriff’s Office at 940-391-3555.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree...
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting
A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near...
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt
the unveiling of Morgan Flynn's floragraph
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
A Pontotoc County man convicted, then later acquitted of murder in a case that drew national...
DA seeking new trial for Oklahoma man acquitted in 1984 Ada murder

Latest News

Early voting runs from Wednesday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then on Saturday from 8...
A look at what’s on the ballot in Oklahoma
the unveiling of Morgan Flynn's floragraph
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
Authorities in Lamar County are searching for a man they said has been missing since Halloween...
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade