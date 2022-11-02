Texoma Local
Tioga traveling out to Whitewright for season finale

Tioga-Whitewright set for showdown
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - The Whitewright Tigers and Tioga Bulldogs will play their all-important district finale on Thursday.

Tioga is looking to win the outright district championship on Thursday, they are 4-0 and know that have at least a share of the crown already in their possession but they don’t want to share it.

“At Whitewright they do a great job. Coach Wiggins and his staff will have his kids ready to play,” said Tioga head coach Chad Rogers. “They know what’s a stake too, it’s probably their Senior Night so there’s probably more emotion going up there and we know that we’re going into a hostile environment. We have to be ready to play and we have to be physical.”

For the Whitewright Tigers, they have secured a playoff spot but are looking to move up and get what would be a momentum booster if they could beat the Bulldogs. The Tigers have had injury problems all season but are starting to get healthy and this sets up to be a great showdown on Thursday.

“I think we have to line up right and of course we need to be sure tacklers and gang tacklers,” said Whitewright head coach Kevin Wiggins. “We really need to party at the ball and offensively we’ve been able to run the ball the last few weeks pretty well ourselves. We’re just going to have to really work on finishing drives, finishing blocks, and just finishing everything that we do.”

