Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

2 dead, 3 hurt in Mississippi shooting, officials say

Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.
Crime scene tape is seen in Hattiesburg, Miss., after a fatal shooting there Wednesday night.(Source: WDAM/CNN)
By Charles Herrington, WDAM Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Two people were killed and three people were injured in a shooting that happened Wednesday night, authorities said.

The individuals pronounced deceased by Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem were identified as Ricardo Hollingsworth, 48, and Sherry Strickland, 57, both of Hattiesburg, WDAM reported.

Three other people are being treated at a hospital for their injuries.

Officers said that when they arrived on the scene at around 7 p.m., they found multiple people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near...
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
With all eyes on the prize during Wednesday’s drawing, one person who bought a ticket in Texoma...
Powerball jackpot climbs, Whitesboro gas station sells $3 million Mega Million ticket
Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree...
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting
the unveiling of Morgan Flynn's floragraph
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade

Latest News

Russia's strikes against critical infrastructure in Ukraine leaves Kyiv hospitals without...
Ukraine: Russian strikes leave Kyiv hospitals without water
Evacuations were ordered in St. James Parish, Louisiana, after a train derailed and began...
Train derailment, hydrochloric acid leak prompt evacuations in Louisiana
Tamirat Yehualawork, 36, is charged with using a vehicle as a weapon to intimidate, resist and...
Pentagon police: Man drove through checkpoint, made threats
An assessment from the National Intelligence Council suggests Russia's military leaders have...
New intel heightens fear Russia could use nukes in Ukraine