Authorities searching for missing Sulphur man

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been missing since Saturday.

The Sulphur Police Department and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office are asking for assistance in locating 46-year-old Robert Broome, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities said Broome was last seen leaving his residence, located at 118 E. Muskogee in Sulphur, on foot on October 29.

Broome was wearing blue jeans, a long-sleeved black shirt and a Dallas Cowboys jacket, according to police.

If you have any information on Broome’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Sulphur Police Department at (580) 622-6266 or the Murray County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 622-3918.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.