Coalgate, Atoka prepare to renew rivalry

Atoka and Coalgate prepare for rivalry game
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COALGATE, Okla. (KXII) - One of the few games that is expected to stay on Friday is the Boggy Bottom Bowl.

Coalgate and Atoka will renew their rivalry on Friday.

The Wampus Cats come into the game with a one game lead over rival Coalgate. So, they are trying to win and get in to the playoffs. That would earn them the four seed in the district.

Coalgate is trying to jump Atoka and land on their feet in the post-season. They would knock their rivals out of the playoffs in the process.

This game is expected to be wet and sloppy, all the elements for a memorable night one way or another.

