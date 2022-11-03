Texoma Local
Man hospitalized after crashing into tree

A Hugo man was sent to the hospital after a crash in Choctaw County Wednesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Hugo man was sent to the hospital after a crash in Choctaw County Wednesday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened near N 4280 Rd and E 2100 Rd, approximately seven miles east and two miles south of Hugo.

Troopers said a van driven by 54-year-old John Lee was northbound on N 4280 Rd when he ran off the road at a curve and struck a tree.

Lee was transported to the Regional Medical Center in stable condition with leg injuries.

Troopers said improper speed was the cause of the crash.

