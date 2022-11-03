Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Oklahoma inmate gets temporary reprieve from execution

Richard Glossip has had his execution delayed until 2023.
Richard Glossip has had his execution delayed until 2023.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is granting another temporary reprieve to death row inmate Richard Glossip, pushing his scheduled execution back until February 2023.

Stitt issued an executive order on Wednesday delaying Glossip’s execution while the Court of Criminal Appeals considers his claims of innocence and prosecutorial misconduct.

Glossip was scheduled to receive a lethal injection on Nov. 21 for the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.

Prosecutors acknowledge Glossip did not kill Van Treese, but maintain that he paid the hotel maintenance man, Justin Sneed, to do it.

Sneed was a key witness in two separate trials in which Glossip was convicted.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With all eyes on the prize during Wednesday’s drawing, one person who bought a ticket in Texoma...
Powerball jackpot climbs, Whitesboro gas station sells $3 million Mega Million ticket
A man is on the run after police attempted to serve him a warrant at an apartment complex near...
Texas man still on the loose after Pottsboro manhunt
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Tuesday at the Bryan County Courthouse, jurors found Makayla Patino guilty of first degree...
Durant woman found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting
the unveiling of Morgan Flynn's floragraph
Late Atoka Co. teen to be honored in 2023 Rose Parade

Latest News

A North Lamar ISD teacher’s aid was fired after being charged with three counts of assault...
North Lamar ISD teacher aid fired, charged with assaulting minor
Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help locating a man who has been...
Authorities searching for missing Sulphur man
Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop foundation and Paris Police Department surprise 6-year-old cancer...
6-year-old cancer patient appointed to Junior Police Officer in his hometown of Paris
Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop foundation and Paris Police Department surprise 6-year-old cancer...
Badge of Honor