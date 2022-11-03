Texoma Local
Reba’s Place has an added feature as construction continues

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) -The ruby red sign has made it just a little more surreal for Atoka locals, as Reba’s Place is coming along in downtown Atoka.

“Anytime you get signage up, you know your close,” said Garett Smith, Reba’s Place Restaurant Manager.

And while there’s still interior work to do on the three story, multi-entertainment experience, Reba fans were eagerly waiting and even snapping shots.

“Everybody’s really excited about this, it’s a big deal for us,” said Coby Sherrill, Atoka City Council member.

The partnership between the city, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, and Reba has brought new life to downtown Atoka, just miles from the ranch the country queen grew up on, before attending and graduating from Southeastern in Durant.

“The purchase of this building has just spurred our whole downtown,” Sherrill said.

Smith added, “we’ve seen buildings that were empty being filled now, we’ve seen buildings that have been sold that new aspects are coming in to, new venues so it’s going to explode and it’s going to be great.”

Despite a busy schedule and a nationwide tour, Smith said Reba has been a part of the whole process, “she is a very busy lady, but trust me, she is very much involved, we speak on a daily basis, she knows exactly what’s going on, she authorizes everything, she is very excited about this.”

Smith said grand opening could be as soon December.

