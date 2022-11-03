Sherman Symphony Orchestra performs for 2,400 Texoma students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Symphony Orchestra played for its largest and maybe most excited audience of the year on Thursday- 2,400 elementary students from 20 local school districts.

“I don’t know how- it felt rewarding,” said Yarelie Terrazas, a Sherman ISD 5th grader. “It’s beautiful listening to music.”

For its 21st annual children’s educational concert, the orchestra highlighted each instrument.

“Every student learned what instrument makes that sound,” said Kalyn McAlester, the coordinator of fine arts for Sherman ISD.

“I thought it was really beautiful,” said Terrazas. “I loved all of the noises and sounds the instruments made.”

And then, they put all the instruments together.

“They hear the fullness of it, and their eyes light up,” said McAlester. “It clicked.”

The orchestra showed how just the right notes combine to create familiar harmonies.

“I liked some of the people that put some video game songs in there,” said Valentino Garcia, a Sherman ISD 5th grader.

Then it was the students’ turn.

Kids got to lead as conductors and sing along.

“They said, ‘will you sing?’ And I was like, yes,” said McAlester. “Oh my goodness, yes, because how amazing to pull all of it together.”

This concert is a first for many of these students, but from the look on their faces, it won’t be the last.

“One of the reasons we do this, especially for fifth graders, every year is we know a lot of people have the opportunity to start learning an instrument in sixth grade,” said Leslie Whelan, the education director at Sherman Symphony Orchestra and cello player.

Terrazas said she was leaving the concert ready to sign up for the middle school orchestra.

“I want to play the trumpet or the flute,” said Terrazas.

“It opens up their possibilities, so I want kids to see what they can do,” said McAlester.

