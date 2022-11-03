Texoma Local
TORNADO Threat Friday: Highest Since the Spring

Threat for twisters is highest east of Highway 377
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s going to be windy and mild, a few late-night showers or thunderstorms are not expected to be severe, and lows will be about 20 degrees above average in the upper 60s.

The big event comes Friday afternoon as a dry line/cold front interact with the deep ribbon of Gulf moisture heading northward. Thunderstorms are expected to develop near the I-35 corridor by early afternoon and move eastward rather quickly; they may produce damaging winds, hail, or a few tornadoes. This is highest tornado risk for Texoma since last spring, and the odds for them are highest over the eastern half of the viewing area.

Dry skies can be expected this weekend with very pleasant early November conditions, a chance of showers return to the forecast Monday on the heels of strong return flow form the Gulf. Temperatures will above average during the next week with daytime highs in the 70s, and perhaps as warm as 80 degrees by early next week!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Full Morning Weather 11/03/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/02/2022
Full Morning Weather 11/01/2022
Foll Morning Weather 10/31/2022
