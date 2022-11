BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal wreck in Bryan County Friday afternoon.

OHP said two people were killed in a crash at State Highway 70 near Roosevelt Bridge.

Eastbound 70 was completely shut down, but a section of the highway has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.