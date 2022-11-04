Texoma Local
Case of rabies reported in Cooke County

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Officials in Cooke County are warning residents to take special care with their pets after a puppy died of rabies.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Office said a puppy was bitten by a skunk within the city limits of Gainesville on October 9.

Sheriffs said a specimen was sent to a laboratory in Austin which tested ‘positive’ on Wednesday.

Sheriffs said citizens should be aware of the ever-present possibility of diseases which are carried by a variety of wild animals in the county. They encourage proper and current vaccinations of all animals to combat the spread of these diseases for the safety of the animals and their owners.

